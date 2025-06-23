/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Stackup raises $4.2m to streamline ops for crypto firms

Stackup, a digital asset management platform designed to help crypto businesses streamline their operations, has secured $4.2 million in seed funding.

  0 Be the first to comment

Stackup raises $4.2m to streamline ops for crypto firms

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

The round was led by 1kx, with participation from Y Combinator, Goodwater Capital, Soma Capital, Amino Capital, and Digital Currency Group.

Co-founded and led by a former mission manager at SpaceX, John Rising, Stackup helped build wallet infrastructure for major industry players like Coinbase and TrustWallet before pivoting to offer a digital asset management platform directly to businesses.

Coinciding with the influx of new capital, the startup has launched a direct banking integration feature to address the fragmentation between traditional and crypto operations.

Businesses can now connect their bank accounts to their Stackup wallet for seamless, non-custodial ACH transfers between their bank and wallet within their existing payment workflows.

In addition, it has expanded its support blockchains to include Ethereum, Base, Arbitrum, Optimism, Polygon, Avalanche, and BSC.

Says CEO Rising: “This funding gives us the ability to eliminate operational inefficiencies that have historically hindered the adoption and growth of this industry.

"We’re empowering businesses to streamline their financial operations and workflows, allowing them to focus on growth without compromising on security or control of their assets.”

Sponsored [New Report] The Future of European Fintech 2025: A Money20/20 Special Edition
 

Share

 
 
 
 
 

Related Company

Stackup

Channels

/cryptocurrency /wholesale banking /start ups

Keywords

blockchain

Comments: (0)

[Impact Study] Reimagining Customer Journeys: How can Banks Upscale Experience and Boost Retention?Finextra Promoted[New Impact Study] Reimagining Customer Journeys: How can Banks Upscale Experience and Boost Retention?

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept