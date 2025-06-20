UK launches Smart Data Group to bring benefits of open banking to more sectors

The UK is looking to build on the success of open banking through the launch of a government-backed, industry-led Smart Data Group designed to unlock £28 billion in economic value across a variety of sectors.

Last week, the Data (Use and Access) Bill passed in parliament, paving the way for the expansion of the open banking model, giving consumers the power to share their data more widely across new use cases in energy, finance, telecoms and retail.



By enabling Brits to explicitly consent to secure, standardised sharing of personal data with providers, the aim is to ensure these users can get tailored services, seamless switching, and better deals.



Chaired by former Minister for Smart Data, Paul Scully, The Smart Data Group has been tasked with making this a reality, uniting policymakers and industry experts.



Open banking veterans Richard Newman and Clare Ambrosino will be in operational charge of the group, with advisory board members including Jonathan Ashworth, Lord Iain McNicol, Lord Martin Callanan, and Sir Robbie Gibb, underscoring strong cross-party support.



Business and Trade Minister Justin Madders says: “Smart Data has the power to transform the way we do business and has potential to supercharge start-ups across the country.



“This new group will play an important role in unlocking that potential, and our modern Industrial Strategy will be a driving force to boost our priority sectors and drive economic growth right across the nation.”