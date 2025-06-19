Highnote partners BVNK for 24/7 stablecoin funding for card programmes

Card issuance and embedded finance platform Highnote has enlisted BVNK to launch real-time 24/7 stablecoin-based funding for card programmes.

0

The partnership means that Highnote subscribers around the world can fund US-based programme accounts instantly in USD, without being constrained by standard banking hours.



This, says the firm, streamlines a critical operational step for global fintechs and enterprises that need to move fast, letting them transfer programme funds using stablecoins, automatically converted to dollars, and deposited in sponsor bank accounts in real-time.



“Our subscribers are building real-time financial products for a global user base, and until now, they have had to operate within the limits of U.S. banking hours,” says John Macilwaine, CEO, Highnote. “This new capability eliminates that barrier, giving them true around the clock control over how and when to move money."



Keith Vander Leest, US GM, BVNK, adds: “This partnership is a prime example of how stablecoins can free up liquidity locked in complex payment flows that rely on traditional bank payment rails.”