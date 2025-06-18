Frich launches tool that estimates anyone’s salary from Instagram posts

Gen Z-focused social finance app Frich has rolled out an AI-powered "financial reality check" feature that claims to reveal what people earn based on their Instagram profiles.

Called Frich Scoop, the feature lets users upload screenshots of anyone's LinkedIn and Instagram profiles to receive a speculative "scoop" revealing estimated income, lifestyle costs, and financial red and green flags.It uses AI image analysis to combine professional and personal online personas, providing users with estimated annual income, monthly lifestyle burn, and projected years to millionaire status - all presented in a shareable, Spotify Wrapped-style format.Frich claims that it is taking on the growing disconnect between what people see on social media and financial reality in an effort to encourage healthier conversations about money.The firm also insists that it only analyses publicly available information voluntarily shared on social platforms and that no personal data is stored and all screenshots are discarded immediately after processing. "We're not claiming to know anyone's real financial situation," says Katrin Kaurov, CEO, Frich. "This is about understanding how we present ourselves online and what signals we're sending. It's meant to be fun and insightful, not invasive."