Alipay embeds payments into AR glasses

Alipay has integrated QR code payments into augmented reality glasses from Chinese outfit Rockid to enable users to pay for products instore by looking at the label.

Over 250,000 units of Rokid Glasses have already been ordered, integrated with Alipay’s digital payment technology for AR glasses.



After linking their Alipay accounts to the Rockid app, users enable voice verification to initiate and confirm the purchases after scanning the merchant's Alipay QR code.



Alipay says transactions complete in seconds vs. 20-30 seconds for phone-based QR payments.



“Equipping Rokid Glasses with payment capabilities brings users a smoother and more intuitive experience, while also ushering the AI glasses industry into the era of payment," says Zhu Mingming, founder and CEO of Rokid. "Behind this innovation is close collaboration with Alipay on both payment and risk technologies. Looking ahead, we will continue to explore new experiences together.”



He believes that in the coming years, the technology could enable people to complete transactions simply by looking at or gesturing toward a product, and support interactive product discovery — letting users access real-time information, virtual try-ons, or personalized recommendations to create an immersive shopping experience.