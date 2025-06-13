/artificial intelligence

News and resources on artificial intelligence systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.

Klarna partners gifting platform Nift for loyalty push

Klarna has partnered AI-powered gifting platform Nift to deliver personally tailored gifts to shoppers to boost customer loyalty.

Under the deal, Klarna will use Nift to "thank" customers with gift options based on their unique preferences and interests.

The gifts enable customers to discover and try new products and services from thousands of brands in Nift’s merchant network, including Chewy, Fabletics, HelloFresh, Laura Geller, NatureMade, Quince and SiriusXM.

The deal benefits the firms in Nift's closed ecosystem be helping them acquire customers, addressing a growing need for more meaningful, nonintrusive ways to engage customers as the ROI on traditional advertising declines.

David Sandstrom, CMO, Klarna, says: “By partnering with Nift, we’re able to thank our customers for making a purchase with surprise, high-value gifts that introduce them to new brands, products and services that are curated specially for them.”

