Payrails raises $32 million

Berlin-based payment software company Payrails has raised $32 million in Series A funding

The round was led by HV Capital’s Growth Fund, with strong participation from all existing investors EQT Ventures, General Catalyst, and Andreessen Horowitz, bringing total funding raised to over $52.8 million.



Founded by former executives from Stripe, Miro and Delivery Hero, Payrails offers a payment operating system purpose-built for enterprises with a modular architecture that includes payment orchestration, payouts, tokenization, unified analytics, automated reconciliation, and recently launched in-person payments. The tech stack gives enterprises full visibility and control of their payment operations and checkout experiences across geographies, channels, and verticals.



In 2024, Payrails processed more than 1 million in daily operations, expanded into 30 new markets across Europe and Mena, and attracted enterprise customers across industries such as mobility, marketplaces and platforms, travel, e-commerce, financial services and subscription services. Brands supported include Puma, Vinted, Flix, InDrive, Just Eat Takeaway, and Careem.



Orkhan Abdullayev, co-founder and CEO of Payrails says: “With this funding, we’re doubling down on product development to expand our multi-product platform across the entire payment lifecycle. Our payment operating system is setting a new industry standard for how enterprises manage and optimize payments, with more control, visibility and flexibility than ever before.”



Following a partnership agreement struck with Mastercard earlier this year, Abdullayev says the fresh capital will be deployed to roll out new products and actively grow its commercial and product teams across Berlin, London, Paris, Dublin, Cairo and Dubai.