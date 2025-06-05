NY legislature passes Statewide cash law

A bill banning retailers from refusing to accept cash payments has passed both houses of the New York State Legislature.

The legislation, sponsored by Senator James Sanders Jr and Assemblymember Catalina Cruz, prohibits food stores and retail establishments from refusing to accept payment in cash.



The sponsors say the move ensures that all New Yorkers — especially low-income, elderly, and unbanked people — can access essential goods and services in an era increasingly dominated by digital payments.



The measure now awaits Governor Hochul’s signature.



Says Senator Sanders: “Cash is still king for many New Yorkers who live paycheck to paycheck or who simply don’t have access to credit or banking services.



“No one should be denied a sandwich, a bottle of water, or a loaf of bread because they don’t have a debit card. This bill is about fairness and basic dignity.”

