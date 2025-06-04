Ant International ships Alipay+ GenAI Cockpit

Ant International has unveiled Alipay+ GenAI Cockpit, an AI-as-a-Service (AIaaS) platform that empowers fintech companies and super apps to build AI-agentic and ultimately AI-native financial services.

The new platform combines automated workflows and task orchestration across main fintech tasks, from payment orchestration, customer onboarding, compliance checks, to fraud detection, dispute resolution, as well as evaluation and performance optimization.



Jiangming Yang, chief innovation officer of Ant International, says: “The future of finance will be shaped by agentic AI that not only carry out tasks autonomously in real automated workflows and sophisticated financial business and compliance context with reliability, but also interact, evolve and learn rapidly in orchestration with ever-growing precision,” said .



Built on over 20 Large Language Models, Alipay+ GenAI Cockpit has been tried and tested on Ant International’s four key business units: wallet gateway service from Alipay+, merchant payment services, cross-border business account service at WorldFirst, and embedded finance for global treasury management, digital lending and credit tech.



Upon successful completion of trial runs, the first external clients in Southeast Asia and South Asia will start officially deploying the Cockpit in June 2025.



The full package includes a security shield to keep scammers at bay, bank transfer rules and dispute resolution policies, as well as code correction and the auto-completion of merchant onboarding documents.



Cockpit also offers a wide selection of pre-built agents covering regular tasks including customer service, content curation for targeted marketing, and AI-assisted coding. One level up, a business can additional customise agents for more specialised scenarios such as travel advisory, tax refunds, cross-border remittance, and loyalty rewards.



“The FinAI sector is at its big-bang moment,” sayds Yang. “We are eager to work with the industry to evolve and expand the toolbox as well as this ecosystem to help financial businesses scale their growth faster and better.”