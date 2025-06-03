OatFi raises $24m to build credit network for B2B payments

Fintech infrastructure startup OatFi has raised $24 million in Series A funding to build a credit network for business-to-business payments.

White Star Capital led the round, with participation from existing investors Portage and QED backing OatFi's effort to tackle one of the main pain points in B2B commerce: payment terms.



In traditional B2B transactions, buyers and suppliers often operate on opposing cash flow incentives. Suppliers seek fast post-delivery payments to recover working capital, while buyers look to delay payments to preserve operating cash and liquidity.



By embedding its underwriting, origination, and funding capabilities directly into B2B payment platforms within their AP, AR, and commercial charge card workflows, OatFi's APIs enable platforms to facilitate B2B transactions with built-in financing at the point where it's needed most.



“B2B payments are not just a money movement challenge—they’re a data and workflow challenge,” says Michael Barbosa, CEO, OatFi. “That’s why we’ve focused on deep API integrations that offer working capital solutions within the platforms that businesses already rely on to pay and get paid.”



