Zilch partners Visa for physical card

London-based buy now, pay later firm Zilch is launching a physical card as part of a partnership with Visa.

0

Zilch claims that one in seven UK working adults are already customers with a virtual payment card stored in the the firm's app or in their mobile wallets. Now, the physical card opens up flexibility to millions of customers - particularly those who prefer the assurance a physical card brings.



The card will work across Visa’s global network that reaches over 150 million merchant locations in 200+ countries and territories. Customers will have the ability to shop anywhere in the world that Visa is accepted, online or offline with the same flexible repayment options.



Available to existing customers from September, Zilch hopes the card will see the 50% of active customers who currently only use it for online shopping make the offline leap.



Philip Belamant, CEO, Zilch, says: “By partnering with Visa - a global leader in payments - we’ve plugged our AI-driven engine into a network that touches over 150 million merchants worldwide. This move will allow us to fully deploy our ad-enabled payments technology across both digital and physical retail, bringing measurable savings to consumers and margin efficiencies to merchants."