Vanguard and University of Toronto create AI research labs

American investment management giant Vanguard has joined forces with the University of Toronto (UofT) to set up several labs focused on the use of AI in financial services.

The labs at UofT's department of computer science will house professors, post-doctoral fellows, and students who will work with Vanguard's existing Toronto-based AI research team.

Initially, they will work on research papers and seminars and conferences focused on making AI systems ethical and capable of interacting with humans naturally and autonomously.

This initiative will expand Vanguard's AI team in Toronto from about 20 to 90 roles, along with providing internship opportunities for University of Toronto students.

"This collaboration will not only enhance our capabilities to better serve investors with top-tier expertise and resources but also contribute to the broader field of AI, ultimately benefiting our clients and industry," says Nitin Tandon, CIO, Vanguard.

