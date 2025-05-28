/security

Singapore ponders caning punishment for scammers

Singapore is considering drastic action to tackle its scam epidemic - the introduction of caning for offenders.

Singaporeans lost an average of $4031 each to scams in 2023, putting the island state top of the global league table, according to the Financial Times.

This is ascribed to their prosperity, embrace of digital services and compliance with authority.

The country is now pondering a new way to deter potential scammers: corporal punishment.

In response to a suggestion in parliament, Minister of State for Home Affairs Sun Xueling recently said: “We will consider Dr Tan’s suggestion for caning to be prescribed for certain scam-related offences, recognising the serious harm they can cause.”

Loretta Yuen, chair of the fraud committee at the Association of Banks in Singapore is backing the idea, telling the FT: "We believe in caning as a strong deterrent."

Adds Yuen: “It’s a deterrent, but there is also a sense of revenge to it.”

