Storonsky-founded fund Quantumlight raises $250m for AI-guided investments

QuantumLight, a quantitative venture capital firm founded by Revolut's Nik Storonsky has closd on a $250 million fund for backing founders across AI, Web3, Fintech, SaaS and Healthtech.

0

The $250 million Fund I, which closed at hard cap, is backed by a global group of top-tier LPs, including billionaire tech founders and prominent institutions.



Since launching in 2022, all 17 of the company’s deals to date have been recommended by its proprietary AI model.



Speaking to Sifted, CEO Ilya Kondrashov, says: “We just believe that machines are able to do it better. Not only do they have perfect memories, they are also not swayed by emotion, by fear of missing out on a certain hyped deal.”



The Fund's proprietary AI model, Aleph, is purpose-built to identify outlier growth-stage companies.



Says Storonsky: “Our ambition is to build the world’s best systematic venture capital and growth equity firm - and support the new generation of founders by sharing some of the operating principles that we developed at Revolut.”



This includes the launch of playbooks for portfolio companies to learn from the success of Revolut in hiring top talent and driving high-performance companies.



Says Kondrashov: “Our goal is to make the invisible operating systems behind iconic companies like Revolut visible and replicable. Founders shouldn’t have to reinvent the wheel when it comes to building high-performing teams. By sharing these tools and frameworks, we’re helping scale-ups move faster from day one.”