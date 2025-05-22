Google launches agentic shopping experience

Google is to launch an agentic shopping experience within search results, enabling shoppers to set a price for a particular product and allow the AI agent to make the purchase.

At the search giant’s annual I/O conference, the company introduced AI Mode for online shopping, bringing up Websites that sell goods, letting users do virtual try-ons of clothes and checking out products on behalf of users.



After a user shops for a product through search, they will be able to add the goods to the online shopping cart and check out automatically. The user can review the transaction and pay or let the agent pay autonomously.



AI Mode can also track prices and send a notification to the user if the product under watch reaches a set target price.



Set for roll out in the US in the coming months, Google says agentic checkout will help users buy at a price that fits their budget.



"Just tap 'track price' on any product listing and set the right size, color (or whatever options you prefer) and the amount you want to spend," explains Google. "Keep an eye out for a price drop notification and, if you’re ready to buy, just confirm the purchase details and tap 'buy for me'. Behind the scenes, we’ll add the item to your cart on the merchant's site and securely complete the checkout on your behalf with Google Pay."