Binance integrates with Brazil's Pix payments system

Binance Pay has integrated with Brazil's Pix system to enable people to use crypto to make instant payments in reais.

Binance users in Brazil can now make instant transfers and payments directly from their accounts on the Binance exchange to any bank account or pay merchants accepting Pix. The value of the digital asset is instantly converted to Brazilian reais with transactions completed in seconds.



Supporting over 100 cryptocurrencies, Binance says the integration brings crypto into everyday life for the tens of millions of Brazilians that use the wildly popular central bank-run Pix payments platform.



Richard Teng, CEO, Binance, says: "Integrating Pix, a remarkable development by the government of Brazil, with Binance Pay marks a revolutionary step forward, combining the speed and accessibility of Brazil's instant payment system with the global reach and innovation of Binance."