Bloomberg Terminals back up after outage

Bloomberg terminals were hit by a global outage on Wednesday, disrupting trading round the world.

Terminals - which cost more than $25,000 a year for a single license - are a vital tool for investors, enabling them to access live prices, data and news.

The outage forced the UK Debt Management Office to extend bidding for a bond auction by 90 minutes. Another debt sale in Portugal was delayed from the morning to afternoon.

The glitch, which Bloomberg has called an "internal issue" was fixed before 1:00pm BST.

"Our systems are returning to normal operations and Terminal functionality has been restored following a service disruption earlier today," says a spokesperson.

