Bank of London faces regulatory probe as auditor raises uncertainty over future

The Bank of London says it is under investigation by UK regulators in a move its auditors warn could cast "significant doubt" over its future.

In accounts that have now finally been filed several months late, the UK clearing bank says it "has been notified by the PRA that it is under investigation in relation to certain historical matters that occurred prior to the change in ownership of the group".



The change of ownership took place last year, when a group now called Fellesskap Group & Holdings took on the business.



Costs arising from the investigation are not yet known, but auditors EY state: "There are material uncertainties relating to events or conditions that...may cast significant doubt on the company’s ability to continue as a going concern."



The Bank of London operates on three fronts: taking on established banks in the market for clearing and settlement; delivering transactions banking services for the corporate market; and fielding a banking-as-a-service offering for companies wanting to embed payments into their products.



Since its public launch in 2021, the loss-making bank has signed up more than 4500 businesses and amassed over £500 million in client deposits.



However, it has had a torrid year: in September by a winding up order from UK tax authorities over unpaid bills just days after founder Anthony Watson stepped down as CEO.



At the time, the UK clearing bank insisted that the failed payment was due to an 'administrative error' and that Watson's decision to step aside was unrelated.



In connection with this the startup revealed that it had secured £60 million in fresh capital, leading to a new ownership structure led by Mangrove Capital Partners, and a new board, alongside replacement for Watson.