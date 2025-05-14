Raiffeisen Bank signs for Wise Platform

Raiffeisen Bank International has struck a deal with Wise to bring cross-border payments to its customers in Central and Eastern Europe.

Raiffeisen, which operates in 11 markets in the region, will roll out the Wise Platform for business and personal customers.



Wise Platform is powered by more than 70 licenses and six direct connections to payment systems globally, enabling cross-border payments to some 160 countries and over 40 currencies, with 65% of transfers settled in 20 seconds or less.



Matthias Dekan, head, payments and daily banking, Raiffeisen, says: "In the past few years, we have seen growing customer demand and rising expectations for seamless international payments and we're looking forward to going live with this innovative offering."



The agreement with Raiffeisen is the latest in a series of deals struck with banking partners to adopt the money movement firm's tech stack for international payments and comes hard on the heels of recent collaborations with Bank Mandiri, Zempler Bank, Morgan Stanley and Standard Chartered.