Investing app Stash raises $146m

American investing app Stash has raised $146 million in an oversubscribed Series H funding round led by Goodwater Capital.

Union Square Ventures, StepStone Group, Serengeti, the University of Illinois Foundation, and funds and accounts advised by T Rowe Price Investment Management participated.



Stash provides a host of personalised, AI-driven automated investing tools to more 1.3 million paying subscribers with $4.3 billion in assets under management.



The latest investment will be used to accelerate product innovation, drive subscriber growth, and further develop Stash’s AI capabilities.



Central to this strategy is Money Coach AI, a financial guidance platform that translates expert-level investing strategies into real-time, personalised recommendations for everyday users.



Brandon Krieg, co-CEO, Stash, says: "For too long, financial advice has been out of reach for everyday people.



"Stash’s mission has always been to change that. Now, by leveraging the power of AI, Stash is helping people take control of their money, understand their options, build real wealth, and secure their financial future, no matter where they’re starting from."