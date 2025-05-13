Nubank launches tap-to-pay Pix

Brazilian digital banking giant Nubank is rolling out a feature that lets customers tap their phones for ins-store transactions via the country's Pix instant payments system.

Customers that have a Pix key registered with Nubank and an Android device will be able to make contactless payments on any enabled point-of-sale terminal, with confirmation via biometrics or password.



Users will also have the choice between paying with their available account balance or credit, in up to 12 instalments.



In an effort to improve convenience and boost take-up, a shortcut for tap-to-pay Pix can be added directly onto the customer's phone home screen.



Launched in late 2020, central bank-run Pix has proved a runaway success and is already the most popular payment method in Brazil.