/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Bhutan launches world's first national-level crypto tourism payment system

Bhutan has joined forces with Binance and DK Bank to become the first country to roll out a national-level crypto payments system for tourists.

  0 Be the first to comment

Bhutan launches world&#39;s first national-level crypto tourism payment system

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Travelers to the South Asian country can use crypto via Binance Pay to pay for everything from airline tickets to tourist visas to hotel bookings to tour guides to fresh fruit from roadside vendors.

Payments in more than 100 cryptocurrencies can be made via static and dynamic QR codes, powered by DK Bank, Bhutan's first fully digital lender. So far more than 100 merchants are onboard.

Richard Teng, CEO, Binance, says: "We are excited to partner with Bhutan as we are not only advancing the use of cryptocurrencies in travel but also setting a precedent for how technology can bridge cultures and economies."

Damcho Rinzin, director, department of tourism, Bhutan, adds: "This is more than a payment solution — it's a commitment to innovation, inclusion, and convenience."

Sponsored [Webinar] Weathering Macroeconomic Headwinds: How should CFOs invest in Tech?
 

Share

 
 
 
 
 

Related Company

Binance

Channels

/cryptocurrency /retail banking /payments

Keywords

qr codes

Comments: (0)

[Webinar] Solving procurement challenges with Embedded PaymentsFinextra Promoted[Webinar] Solving procurement challenges with Embedded Payments

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept