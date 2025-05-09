Bhutan launches world's first national-level crypto tourism payment system

Bhutan has joined forces with Binance and DK Bank to become the first country to roll out a national-level crypto payments system for tourists.

Travelers to the South Asian country can use crypto via Binance Pay to pay for everything from airline tickets to tourist visas to hotel bookings to tour guides to fresh fruit from roadside vendors.



Payments in more than 100 cryptocurrencies can be made via static and dynamic QR codes, powered by DK Bank, Bhutan's first fully digital lender. So far more than 100 merchants are onboard.



Richard Teng, CEO, Binance, says: "We are excited to partner with Bhutan as we are not only advancing the use of cryptocurrencies in travel but also setting a precedent for how technology can bridge cultures and economies."



Damcho Rinzin, director, department of tourism, Bhutan, adds: "This is more than a payment solution — it's a commitment to innovation, inclusion, and convenience."