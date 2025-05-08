Juice raises £25m for founder-focused lending platform

Juice, a UK-based alternative lending platform for digital founders, has raised £25 million in funding.

The investment comes from family offices Aern Capital and Falco Capital, underpinned by a credit line from Paragon Bank.



In he UK, there is a £22 billion funding gap for SMEs, with over 55% of companies moving away from their high street banks when it comes to their lending needs, claims Juice.



The startup is looking to close the gap with a blend of real-time financial data, predictive analytics, and flexible credit lines to offer SMEs tailored capital exactly when and how they need it without dilution or hidden fees.



With the new funding in place, Juice says it is on track to reach a £100 million loan book with £25 million annual turnover by 2028.



Kathrine Chan, COE, Juice, says: "This funding round represents a critical step for Juice. Our mission is to give SME founders not just capital, but the actionable insights and flexibility they need to grow their businesses sustainably."