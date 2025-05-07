Corpay and TPG team up to buy AvidXchange

Business payments automation firm AvidXchange is going private through a $2.2 billion deal that sees asset firm TPG take majority ownership with Corpay picking up a minority stake.
Editorial
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
TPG and corporate payments player Corpay will pay $10 per share in cash, a 22% premium on AvidXchange's closing price on 6 May and a 45% premium over the closing price on March 12, the day before media reports sur about a possible sale surfaced.
TPG will take a 67% stake in the business, with Corpay paying $500 million for 33%.
Founded in 2000, AvidXchange offers a single platform that eliminates the paper invoice and cheque and offers multiple e-payment options for more than 8000 companies.
The firm went public in 2021 but called in advisers to explore a sale this year as its share price tumbled.
“We are pleased to have reached an agreement that delivers significant value for AvidXchange stockholders and positions our business for long-term growth and success for our valued customers,” says Michael Praeger, CEO, AvidXchange.
Last month, Corpay received a cash injection when Mastercard agreed to pay $300 million for a three per cent stake in its cross-border payments business.
It's not all been plain sailing for Corpay in the M&A space, after an all-cash bid for London-based financial services provider Alpha Group International was rejected on Tuesday.
Alpha said the board "carefully considered" the proposal with its financial advisers and unanimously rejected it.