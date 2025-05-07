Palantir, xAI and TWG Global team on AI offering for FS sector

Data analytics giant Palantir Technologies is teaming up with Elon Musk's xAI and investment firm TWG Global to help financial services firms to embed AI at the core of their organisations.

With the financial sector scrambling to adopt AI, the partners say they will help firms adopt and scale the technology across the entire enterprise to drive long-term market competitiveness and unlock value creation.



Their offering is designed to bridge the gap that has failed enterprises in the past by combining business objectives with an AI-first strategy.



TWG will lead the implementation efforts, working with company executives to design and deploy AI-powered tools using xAI's models, including Grok, and its Colossus supercomputer.



Instead of relying on per-seat licensing or headcount margin, the partnership will operate on an outcome-based business model.



Thomas Tull, co-chairman, TWG Global, says: "By combining TWG Global's operational expertise with Palantir and xAI's world-class platform and reasoning intelligence, we’re driving a ground swell of productivity and efficiency while transforming complex, bloated, legacy processes that have limited business agility in the past."