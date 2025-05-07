West Brom Building Society picks Deloitte and 10x for digital makeover

West Brom Building Society has called in Deloitte and core banking provider 10x for a digital overhaul.

0

The UK's eighth largest building society has opted for 10x's cloud-based core system, which will let the mutual tailor products using a range of ready-made modules designed to take away unnecessary complexity, cost and risk.



Meanwhile, West Brom is also adopting Converge by Deloitte, a composable accelerator designed to help banks and building societies deliver new digital capabilities at pace.



The multi-phase programme will see West Brom’s digital savings products enhanced, the migration of existing accounts to Converge and the 10x platform, and the unlocking of greater value across its mortgage portfolio.



Jonathan Westhoff, CEO, West Brom Building Society, says: “We chose to work with Deloitte and 10x because they understand what matters to us as a mutual - our customers. Working on this together is an exciting step forward in building the digital service and technology we want for the future."



Founded by former Barclays boss Antony Jenkins, 10x is reportedly weighing a sale.