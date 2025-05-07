GreenBanana unveils BNPL platform for retailers

German fintech GreenBanana has launched a platform that connects retailers with buy now, pay later providers in more than 25 countries.

The bnplx.io platform is designed to support small and medium-sized businesses as well as international enterprise retailers - whether online, in-store, B2C, or B2B.



With a single API and smart routing, the platform, uses machine learning to route transactions in real-time to the best-suited BNPL providers across more than 25 countries. If a provider declines a transaction, the system automatically offers the shopper an alternative.



GreenBanana integrates smoothly with Shopware, WooCommerce, and other systems. It also offers digital accounting and AI-based fraud prevention.



At the same time, bnplx.io's Sales-as-a-Service model is designed to help BNPL providers scale their services more quickly and efficiently, with intelligent routing increasing the likelihood that their offering will make it to the checkout.



Cihan Duezguen, CEO, GreenBanana, says: “We offer merchants access to an international BNPL network with a wide range of providers, whether they operate white-labeled or under their own brand. With bnplx.io, we’re closing a market gap and are confident that our platform will become the next BNPL standard in retail.



“bnplx.io eliminates dependencies, optimizes payment processes, and enables higher approval rates. Our match connect-convert approach finally makes BNPL as flexible as the market demands.”