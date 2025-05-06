Stripe alumni raise €10.7 million for business identity startup

Duna, a business identity startup founded by former Stripe staffers, has raised €10.7 million in a Seed funding round led by Index Ventures.
Duna's platform for compliant business identity has already been implemented by large enterprises like Plaid, Bol, Moss, Sequra, and Brand New Day Bank for adherence to increasing regulation like AMLD5/6, PSD2/3, DAC7, DORA and the Supply Chain Transparency Act.
Duna’s founders David Schreiber and Duco van Lanschot were early Stripe-employees and held C-suite roles at Trade Republic Bank and identity company Fourthline. Ultimately they aim to build Duna's product into a network for shareable business identity: making business identification as simple as two clicks.
“In a fast-moving AI landscape, we generate flawless images without a camera and draft legal arguments without a day in law school. Yet when it comes to business identity, we’re still stuck in the era of spreadsheets. Duna helps businesses drive historically paper-heavy compliance analysis without requiring manual work”, said David Schreiber, Duna’s founder. “We’re building a future where businesses do have digital passports - so businesses can identify themselves instantly, securely, and universally."
Clients who have implemented the Duna platform have reported an average uplift of 38% in onboarding conversions within six months of going live.
Zak Lambert, Plaid’s VP Emea states: “Business onboarding used to be a cost center for Plaid. Now, it’s a revenue driver thanks to Duna’s intuitive onboarding flows, compliance automation, and high-end UX.”