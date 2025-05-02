/markets

News and resources on capital markets, exchanges, trade execution and post-trade settlement.

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Dub raises $30m for app that lets users copy influencers' stock trades

Dub, a copy trading app that enables users to mimic the portfolio strategies of notable investors, has raised $30 million in funding.

  0 Be the first to comment

Dub raises $30m for app that lets users copy influencers&#39; stock trades

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

The Series A round was co-led by Notable Capital and Neo, and participation from Sandberg Bernthal Venture Partners, Peak6 Strategic Capital, and Correlation Ventures. It also includes a $5.5 million venture debt facility provided by Silicon Valley Bank.

Emerging from stealth a year ago, dub has now passed the million download mark for its creator-driven marketplace for retail investing.

The platform lets users shift from stock picking to people selection, paying $89.99 a year or $9.99 a month to copy with a single click the investment portfolios of everyone from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to Nancy Pelosi to billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman.

Users can choose to make their portfolios public as creators as long as they have at least $1000 invested. In exchange for sharing their strategies they receive royalties.

Dub argue that its model simplifies investing and reduces the skill barrier to participation, empowering a new generation to participate in the markets.

Steven Wang, CEO, dub, says: "As the largest wealth transfer in history takes place, younger investors face unprecedented exposure to risky financial products and questionable investment advice from social media, with almost 40% of young investors relying on platforms like YouTube or TikTok for financial guidance.

"Rather than fighting this trend, dub embraces it by curating a transparent, educated marketplace where anyone can easily invest alongside portfolio strategies built by investors with track records or share their own."

Sponsored [Impact Study] Why DevSecOps is Key to Navigating Innovation and Compliance
 

Share

 
 
 
 
 

Related Company

dub

Channels

/retail banking /markets

Comments: (0)

New Report – The Future of US Digital Payments 2025: ACH & BeyondFinextra PromotedNew Report – The Future of US Digital Payments 2025: ACH & Beyond

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept