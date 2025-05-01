Google Wallet brings ID passes to the UK

Brits will soon be able to use their passports to create digital ID passes and store them in their Google Wallets.

At launch, Google is partnering with Rail Delivery Group, which will offer train travellers the opportunity to use their digital ID to verify that they meet the eligibility criteria for select Railcards.



The company is also exploring certification within the UK government's digital identity trust framework, which would allow people to use their Google Wallet IDs for things like alcohol purchases.



Meanwhile, Google is expanding access to digital IDs in the US. Soon residents in Arkansas, Montana, Puerto Rico and West Virginia will be able to save their government-issued IDs to Google Wallet. And in Arizona, Georgia, Maryland and New Mexico, users can use their mobile IDs at the DMV.



Americans can now use ID passes created from a US passport with TSA security for domestic travel at supported airports.



Finally, Google Wallet is landing in another 50 countries, allowing people to view and use digital passes in the app and on the web.