Persona raises $200m to build verified identity layer for an agentic AI world

Persona, the verified identify platform used by a host of fintechs, has raised $200 million at a $2 billion valuation.

Founders Fund and Ribbit Capital co-led the Series D round, with participation from existing investors including Bond, Coatue, First Round Capital, and Index Ventures.



Persona says that rise of AI agents, increasingly sophisticated AI-driven fraud, regulatory fragmentation, and growing privacy expectations have created a far more complex — and constantly evolving — identity landscape.



The rise of automated traffic - which eclipsed human traffic on the internet for the first time in 2024 — poses a particular challenge when it comes to identity as technology seeks to understand who is behind it and what their intent is.



All this, claims the firm, requires a dynamic, configurable identity platform that can adapt to diverse use cases, keep pace with shifting risks, and scale trust wherever and however it’s needed.



Persona is bidding to address this by building a verified identity layer — secure infrastructure that helps businesses verify individuals and entities across contexts while giving people control over their personal information.



Founded in 2018, the company's technology is now available in more than 200 countries and territories and 20 different languages, used by the likes of Robinhood, Brex and OpenAI.



Rick Song, CEO, Persona, says: “Identity in an AI-driven world isn’t about ticking a box, and the question is no longer ‘is this a bot or not?’ but rather ‘who is the bot acting on behalf of, and what is their intent?’



"Identity is the linchpin: it reveals who is behind each action, provides context around their intent, and ultimately builds trust in a future where AI mediates more of our interactions.”