Banking’s safest job? AI roles jump 13% amid layoffs

The world’s biggest banks increased their artificial intelligence headcount by 13% over the last six months, with one in every 50 banking employee now working in an AI-specific role, according to a study.

1

Despite cuts to overall staffing levels at many lenders, AI continues to buck the trend. Over the past six months, banks hired across all capability areas - AI development grew six per cent, data engineering 14%, and AI software implementation 42%, albeit from a small base.



According to the study from AI benchmarking and intelligence platform Evident, JPMorgan Chase is the biggest banking AI employer, followed by Wells Fargo, Citi, Bank of America, Capital One, UBS, BNPL Paribas, BBVA, HSBC, and Barclays.



Another four banks - CommBank, BNY, TD Bank, and Lloyds Banking Group - are rapidly growing AI headcount by over 21% at scale, indicating a concerted push to catch up with the established leaders.



The investment may be paying off: the top 10 banks by AI talent volume disclose twice as many AI use cases and are 1.5x more likely to report on ROI from these deployments.



Alexandra Mousavizadeh, CEO, Evident, says: "Our data suggests that AI roles may be the only safe jobs in banking right now. Away from the market noise and volatility, the leading banks are quietly but relentlessly pressing forward with AI transformation."