UK Post Office and banks ink new cash access deal

The UK's Post Office has signed a five-year partnership agreement with the country's banks and building societies to provide millions of people and small business with access to cash.

0

In 2017, with ATMs and bank branches being closed across the country, 'The Banking Framework' was established, enabling customers of 30 banks and building societies to withdraw and deposit cash, make balance queries and deposit cheques at their local Post Office.



Since January 2020, business and personal customers have completed over 760 million transactions in branches across the UK.



The new deal runs from January 2026 until December 2030, ensuring that Brits have access to notes and coins at thousands of locations at a time when surveys show that 89% of people still believe it’s important to maintain access to cash.



Announcing the deal, incoming Post Office CEO Neil Brocklehurst, says: "This new, five-year agreement with banks and building societies ensures our branches remain vital hubs for cash access and provides certainty for businesses and individuals nationwide when it comes to their everyday banking."