Stablecoin payment system Next Generation secures $5 million in Seed funding

French fintech Next Generation has secured $5 million in Seed funding to drive the launch of its B2B payment ecosystem and pursue M&A opportunities.

Next Generation in August revived its euro-pegged stablecoin, EURT, that was suspended in 2017 due to a lack of regulatory frameworks.



The revival of EURT follows the introduction of EU's Market in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCAR), which has given the project a second wind.



The firm says the fresh capital will finalise technical development and expand partnerships for the blockchain-driven platform. One of the products features direct integration between Iban accounts and crypto wallets.



The company says pre-launch commitments exceed $10 million in Total Value Locked (TVL) from global financial institutions.



“Our solution redefines business transactions by merging TradFi with digital finance innovation,” says Suren Hayriyan, the president of Next Generation. “Businesses gain unmatched speed, cost efficiency, and seamless cross-border capabilities—all within a single platform.”



He states that the firm views complementary business acquisitions as a strategic growth trajectory for the company's development.



“Next Generation’s aggressive acquisition strategy is central to its vision. The recent purchase of Lugh Financial Services, a Digital Asset Service Provider (DASP) from France’s Casino Group, ensures compliance with the EU’s Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) framework.



“Progressive acquisitions of specialised firms allow us to minimise development costs, accelerate time-to-market, and deliver value to shareholders, It’s a win-win model: We absorb expertise while investors gain exposure to a diversified, future-proof ecosystem.”