/regulation & compliance

News and resources on regulation, compliance, legal and governance issues for banks and fintechs.

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Nubank receives banking licence approval in Mexico

Brazilian fintech giant Nubank has secured approval from Mexican regulators to become a bank in the country.

  0 Be the first to comment

Nubank receives banking licence approval in Mexico

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

The National Banking and Securities Commission (CNBV) has approved Nu Mexico's banking licence, enabling the firm to evolve from a so-called Popular Financial Society into a full-service bank.

It will now undergo a "rigorous regulatory audit" ahead of obtaining authorisation to begin operations.

Nubank entered Mexico with the rollout of a no-fee credit card in 2020 and has since added a debit account, savings accounts, and personal loans, helping it win more than 10 million customers and $4.5 billion in deposits by the end of 2024.

The banking licence will allow it to expand its product range, with the introduction of a payroll account on the horizon.

Iván Canales, GM, Nu Mexico, says: "Currently, Nu has already gained the trust of nearly a quarter of Mexico’s banked population.

"With this milestone we will continue working to strengthen our differentiated offering, which has already made a significant impact in Mexico by promoting savings and improving access to credit."

Sponsored New Report – The Future of US Digital Payments 2025: ACH & Beyond
 

Share

 
 
 
 
 

Related Company

Nubank

Channels

/regulation & compliance /retail banking /financial inclusion /payments

Keywords

mobile & online banking

Comments: (0)

[On-Demand Webinar] Transforming Wealth Management through Macroeconomic InsightsFinextra Promoted[On-Demand Webinar] Transforming Wealth Management through Macroeconomic Insights

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept