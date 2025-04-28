Nubank receives banking licence approval in Mexico

Brazilian fintech giant Nubank has secured approval from Mexican regulators to become a bank in the country.

The National Banking and Securities Commission (CNBV) has approved Nu Mexico's banking licence, enabling the firm to evolve from a so-called Popular Financial Society into a full-service bank.



It will now undergo a "rigorous regulatory audit" ahead of obtaining authorisation to begin operations.



Nubank entered Mexico with the rollout of a no-fee credit card in 2020 and has since added a debit account, savings accounts, and personal loans, helping it win more than 10 million customers and $4.5 billion in deposits by the end of 2024.



The banking licence will allow it to expand its product range, with the introduction of a payroll account on the horizon.



Iván Canales, GM, Nu Mexico, says: "Currently, Nu has already gained the trust of nearly a quarter of Mexico’s banked population.



"With this milestone we will continue working to strengthen our differentiated offering, which has already made a significant impact in Mexico by promoting savings and improving access to credit."