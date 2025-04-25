/sustainable

News and resources on ESG data and technology, Impact Investing and Sustainable Finance initiatives and best practices.

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

SFLive hackathon winners AfriGIS to launch Resolve Water climate risk solution

AfriGIS, winners of the 2024 Sustainable Finance Live hackathon have developed Resolve Water: a climate and water intelligence for businesses.

  0 Be the first to comment

SFLive hackathon winners AfriGIS to launch Resolve Water climate risk solution

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

The new service is designed to use climate and water risks to build business resilience. Using geospatial analytics, predictive modelling, and financial metrics, the service will identify regions of growth and climate vulnerability for businesses, and allow them to view and access their climate risk.

Resolve Water will be launching in-person in South Africa before moving online in May.

AfriGIS’ team AgriEco Hub won the 2024 Sustainable Live hackathon for its presentation on how green finance can be utilised to promote biodiversity and sustainable solutions in agriculture, connecting commercial farmers with financial institutions that can invest in green, ESG outcomes.

Sponsored [Webinar] Weathering Macroeconomic Headwinds: How should CFOs invest in Tech?
 

Share

 
 
 
 
 

Related Company

Channels

/sustainable /start ups

Keywords

operational risk portfolio management

Comments: (0)

[Webinar] Solving procurement challenges with Embedded PaymentsFinextra Promoted[Webinar] Solving procurement challenges with Embedded Payments

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept