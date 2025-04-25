SFLive hackathon winners AfriGIS to launch Resolve Water climate risk solution

AfriGIS, winners of the 2024 Sustainable Finance Live hackathon have developed Resolve Water: a climate and water intelligence for businesses.

The new service is designed to use climate and water risks to build business resilience. Using geospatial analytics, predictive modelling, and financial metrics, the service will identify regions of growth and climate vulnerability for businesses, and allow them to view and access their climate risk.

Resolve Water will be launching in-person in South Africa before moving online in May.

AfriGIS’ team AgriEco Hub won the 2024 Sustainable Live hackathon for its presentation on how green finance can be utilised to promote biodiversity and sustainable solutions in agriculture, connecting commercial farmers with financial institutions that can invest in green, ESG outcomes.