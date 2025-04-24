TD to open New York AI office

Canada's TD Bank is opening a New York outpost of its Layer 6 AI research and development centre.

TD acquired Toronto-based AI startup Layer 6 in 2018, tapping into the outfit's expertise to help deploy machine learning technology across the bank's operations.



Layer 6 is now getting a second office in New York, providing access to a new talent pool and enabling it to more closely support TD's significant US operations.



Opening later in 2025, it will have a mixture of an initial 20 data scientists, applied machine learning scientists, GenAI implementation specialists, and others, who will sit at TD's New York office, One Vanderbilt.



Luke Gee, chief analytics and AI officer, TD, says: "With recent advances in areas like Generative AI, we continue to leverage the potential of this game-changing technology through the work of colleagues across the Bank, with Layer 6 continually driving thought leadership and breaking new ground."