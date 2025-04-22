Salsa lands $20m for embedded payroll

Embedded payroll infrastructure provider Salsa has raised $20 million in a Series A funding round led by Altos Ventures.

0

Greycroft, SemperVirens, Definition, and Better Tomorrow Ventures joined the round, which brings Salsa’s total funding to $30 million.



Salsa’s infrastructure enables software companies to build, launch, and operate fully integrated payroll products in a matter of weeks. The platform handles the complexity — from worker onboarding to tax filings — so clients can avoid the need for in-house expertise or large operational teams.



The firm grew more than ten times in 2024, doubled again in the early months of 2025, and now powers payroll products in all 50 US states and Canada.



John Kramer, CEO, Salsa, says: “We built Salsa to keep the operational burden off our partners’ shoulders, so they can focus on what they do best. This funding lets us double down on automation, flexibility and deep support in industries where payroll is hardest to get right.”