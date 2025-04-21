Investing.com unveils AI-driven financial researcher

Investing.co, a provider of financial news, tools and data to retail investors, has launched an AI-driven researcher called WarrenAI.

0

WarrenAI promises to bridge the gap between Wall Street traders and retail player by combining the ease of ChatGPT with trusted premium market data and raw analytical power.



The tool, claims Investing.com, is a personal, devoted financial researcher, with superhuman capacity and expertise, and which can answer just about any question with faster market reactions than a fleet of Wall Street analysts. The technology will launch in over 30 languages.



While existing AI software such as ChatGPT source data from the entire web, WarrenAI has exclusive access to vetted, real-time, data on global markets. Investors get access to an array of over 1200 fundamental metrics spanning more than 72,000 companies, ETFs, mutual funds, closed-end funds and REITs, complete with a decade's worth of historical data.



In addition to condensing months of detailed financial news into summaries, WarrenAI can deliver SWOT analysis, provide the bearish and bullish cases for thousands of stocks, gather breaking Wall Street analyst outlooks, and run advanced stock screeners within seconds.



Omer Shvili, CEO, Investing.com, says: "Retail investors will discover that WarrenAI is far more than your average AI chatbot.



"It is a supercharged, data-driven assistant; and just like professional investors, thanks to WarrenAI, retail investors will have their own financial researcher working for them — WarrenAI will fetch important news, data and research, take care of the time-consuming heavy lifting, and help them make more informed investment decisions."