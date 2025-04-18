/artificial intelligence

artificial intelligence

BNY strengthens compliance with Behavox Quantum

BNY has boosted its compliance monitoring by rolling out Behavox's AI-powered electronic and voice communication surveillance system.

The SaaS implementation of Behavox Quantum technology covers BNY's various communication channels across 16+ languages.

Tom Wileman, head, global compliance assurance, BNY, says: "By leveraging Behavox's technologies, we're helping to elevate our compliance monitoring and strengthen our holistic approach to risk management."

