/markets

News and resources on capital markets, exchanges, trade execution and post-trade settlement.

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Big banks join $63m funding round for Luma

Luma Financial Technologies, a platform for structured products and annuities, has raised $63 million in Series C financing led by Sixth Street Growth and joined by a host of existing Wall Street backers.

  0 Be the first to comment

Big banks join $63m funding round for Luma

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Existing strategic investors, Bank of America, Morgan Stanley, UBS, and TD Bank Group all participated in the round.

Luma's software platform is used by broker/dealer firms, RIA offices, and private banks around the world. It provides institutional and retail investors with a customisable, independent, buy-side technology platform that helps financial teams learn about, research, purchase, and manage alternative investments as well as annuities.

Users get education resources and training materials; the creation and pricing of custom structured products; electronic order entry; and post-trade management.

The funding will be used for expansion across key markets, to deepen Luma's investment in product innovation, and further boost global client support capabilities.

Tim Bonacci, CEO, Luma, says: "We’ve experienced significant growth by staying focused on delivering value to our clients, and this new capital will accelerate that trajectory by deepening our presence in key markets and continuing to innovate — all while staying true to the principles that have driven our success."

Sponsored Webinar – Transforming Wealth Management through Macroeconomic Insights
 

Share

 
 
 
 
 

Related Company

Bank of America Morgan Stanley UBS TD Bank Luma Financial Technologies

Channels

/wholesale banking /markets

Keywords

insurance post-trade & ops trade execution

Comments: (0)

[Webinar] Solving procurement challenges with Embedded PaymentsFinextra Promoted[Webinar] Solving procurement challenges with Embedded Payments

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept