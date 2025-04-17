Wise launches 'Spend with Others' feature

Money transfer platform Wise has launched a 'Spend with Others' feature that lets users share spending with a group.

Available for free to Account customers in the UK, the feature lets customers set up a group of family or friends to spend together straight from Wise, splitting everything from everyday costs to trips abroad.



Each group is set up by the 'owner' who can then add up to another four people, who need to be Wise customers. Every member can add money and get a digital Wise card that can be used to spend in over 160 countries and 40 currencies. Only group owners can withdraw or send funds from the group.



Max Bevan, product manager, Wise, says: "People want to share their spending easily with those they trust, but they don’t want the formality that comes with opening up a joint account."