Gen Z wealth platform Alinea Invest raises $10.4 million

Alinea Invest has raised $10.4 million in Series A funding to build the investing app for the Gen Z youth market.
Alinea was founded by Anam Lakhani and Eve Halimi, who met in college and launched the app in 2021 after working at Goldman Sachs and Citi.
Now with over 1 million users — 92% women and 70% Gen Z — Alinea hit 6x revenue growth last year, reaching a $6M run rate with a team of just 10 people.
Co-founder and co-CEO Lakhani says they designed Alinea to reflect how young people actually want to invest: “You want structure and advice, but you also want the freedom to make your own calls. It’s like ordering the salad and the fries.”
With over $84 trillion expected to shift from Boomers to younger generations in the coming decades, Gen Z and women are set to inherit a huge slice of the pie — but are still largely ignored by traditional financial players.
Now, with fresh funding, Alinea is launching AI Allie, a personal finance coach designed to act like a money-savvy best friend. Allie helps users figure out their next move, align investments with their values, and make plans that match their actual lives and incomes.
As Anam puts it: “The question shouldn’t be, ‘Can I trade?’ It should be, ‘How do I grow $5,000 in a way that works for me?’”
The Series A round was led by Play Ventures, with participation from GFR Fund, Y Combinator, Gaingels, FoundersX, F7, and Visible Ventures.