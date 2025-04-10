Gen Z wealth platform Alinea Invest raises $10.4 million

Alinea Invest has raised $10.4 million in Series A funding to build the investing app for the Gen Z youth market.

0

Alinea was founded by Anam Lakhani and Eve Halimi, who met in college and launched the app in 2021 after working at Goldman Sachs and Citi.



Now with over 1 million users — 92% women and 70% Gen Z — Alinea hit 6x revenue growth last year, reaching a $6M run rate with a team of just 10 people.



Co-founder and co-CEO Lakhani says they designed Alinea to reflect how young people actually want to invest: “You want structure and advice, but you also want the freedom to make your own calls. It’s like ordering the salad and the fries.”



With over $84 trillion expected to shift from Boomers to younger generations in the coming decades, Gen Z and women are set to inherit a huge slice of the pie — but are still largely ignored by traditional financial players.



Now, with fresh funding, Alinea is launching AI Allie, a personal finance coach designed to act like a money-savvy best friend. Allie helps users figure out their next move, align investments with their values, and make plans that match their actual lives and incomes.



As Anam puts it: “The question shouldn’t be, ‘Can I trade?’ It should be, ‘How do I grow $5,000 in a way that works for me?’”



The Series A round was led by Play Ventures, with participation from GFR Fund, Y Combinator, Gaingels, FoundersX, F7, and Visible Ventures.