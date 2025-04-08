Félix raises $75 million for WhatsApp-based stablecoin remittance platform

Félix, a chat-based platform that utilises WhatsApp and stablecoins to enable Latino immigrants in the US to send money abroad, has secured $75 million Series B in equity and growth financing.

1

The round was led by QED Investors, with additional participation from Monashees, Switch Ventures, Castle Island, HTwenty, General Catalyst Customer Value Fund and Endeavor Catalyst.



Founded in 2020 by Venezuelan Manuel Godoy and Mexican Bernardo García, Félix operates in the United States and is also available in Mexico, El Salvador, Honduras, and Guatemala.



Félix uses artificial intelligence to facilitate money transfers via a chatbot. Users initiate WhatsApp transactions by indicating, in writing or via voice notes, how much money they wish to send and to whom. Only in the final step do users securely enter their debit card details via a secured link.



Behind the scenes, Félix utilises Circle’s USDC stablecoin to lower currency exchange costs, making transactions significantly cheaper and faster than traditional Swift methods.



“Cryptocurrencies are powerful enablers of remittances, but we simplify it for the users,” says Manuel Godoy, CEO of Félix. “Users aren’t interested in how the money crosses borders—they simply want their money, quickly, affordably, and reliably in their local currency. Cryptocurrencies make this possible.”



In the past year, Félix processed over $1 billion in remittances, attracted over 250,000 new users, and maintained a Net Promoter Score (NPS) above 90. The company’s revenue has grown 12x from 2023 to 2024, achieving 20% month-over-month growth across its markets.



Goday says the firm will use the new funding to introduce additional financial products, expand geographically, hire new talent, and upgrade its infrastructure.



“Our goal is to serve all of Latin America, especially in the countries where our users have loved ones,” he says. “We want to be present where needed, delivering an exceptional money-sending experience to every user.”