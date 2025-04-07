Juspay raises $60 million

Payment orchestration platform Juspay has secured $60 million as part of its Series D funding round.

The investment was led by Kedaara Capital with participation from existing investors Softbank and Accel.



Founded in 2012, Juspay's flagship Hyperswitch platforms provides a full-stack open source checkout experience, combining 3DS authentication, tokenization, and analytics for enterprise merchants, as well as end-to-end payments acceptance and real-time payments infrastructure for banks.



Headquartered in Bengaluru, India, with offices in San Francisco, Sao Paulo, Dublin, and Singapore, the firm processes more than 200Mn transactions daily with over $900Bn in annual total processed volume.



The new funding will be applied to accelerate global growth and for the embedding of artificial intelligence into its product suite.



Sheetal Lalwani, co-founder & COO of Juspay, says: “Today, as we expand our global footprint and push the boundaries of AI, we remain committed to building truly open source and interoperable payment systems that embrace the growing diversity in the payments landscape. We welcome Kedaara Capital, we could significantly benefit from their rich experience as we build towards the next phase of our growth.”