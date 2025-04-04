SMBC and Fujitsu partner on AI-powered data analytics business

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation is teaming up with Fujitsu to explore the creation of a data analytics business they say could empower customers with better decision-making and operational efficiency.
Editorial
The partnership comes after a joint project team formed by the two companies in 2024 conducted a survey of customer needs and discovered that various industries - including manufacturing, wholesale, and retail - want to move away from decision-making based on individual experience and promote data-driven operations to improve efficiency, and enhance management decision-making.
To meet these needs, the two companies will combine SMBC's industry knowledge and data science analysis expertise with Fujitsu's AI demand forecasting.
Between them, they say they can boost management decision-making, and support the optimisation of customers' product ordering volumes, personnel allocation, and logistics planning.