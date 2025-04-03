Ripple integrates stablecoin into cross-border payments platform

Ripple has integrated its recently-launched stablecoin into its flagship cross-border payments system.

Launched in December, the enterprise-grade, USD-denominated RLUSD stablecoin is already nearing $250 million in market capitalisation and $10 billion in trading.



“We're seeing the market cap continue to grow, outpacing our internal projections. In short order, RLUSD is being used for a number of use cases, including use as collateral in both crypto and tradfi trading markets," says Jack McDonald, SVP, stablecoins, Ripple.



Now, the company has enabled RLUSD cross-border payments in Ripple Payments. Ripple claims that, unlike many stablecoins, which are designed for retail use, RLUSD has built-in global enterprise utility to improve the speed and efficiency of cross-border payments.



The stablecoin is already being used in the payment flow with select customers, including cross-border payment providers BKK Forex and iSend to improve their treasury operations.