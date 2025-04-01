Sustainability fintech WeeFin raises €25 million

WeeFin, a fintech that helps financial institutions manage their sustainability strategies, has completed a €25m financing round Series B, led by Blackfin Capital Partners.

WeeFin, launched in 2021 by Grégoire Hug (former R&D product manager at BNP Paribas), Marion Aubert, and Guillaume Klech, provides financial services companies with a SaaS platform that centralises all the data needed to deploy and manage ESG, impact and climate risk. The company currently has more than 40 customers across Europe, including Generali Asset Management, Caisse des Dépôts Asset Management, Groupe BPCE, and Malakoff Humanis, with total customer Assets under Management (AuM) worth €6900 billion.



WeeFin has grown strongly in recent years, with 30% of total revenue now coming from international sales, up from 0% just two years ago. Annual Recurring Revenues has also increased fivefold in the same period.



WeeFin plans to continue its expansion across Europe by entering new markets, with new clients in Luxembourg and Italy, along with the opening of WeeFin’s UK office. The firm has doubled its headcount in two years and plans to welcome more than 100 new employees over the next three years.



Grégoire Hug, CEO and co-founder of WeeFin, says: “We have always been convinced that sustainability is an essential and differentiating strategic element for financial institutions. This Series B not only confirms this vision, but also validates our clients trust and the relevance of our platform, which enables them to address their challenges at scale.”