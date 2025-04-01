/devops

News and resources on devops, tools, platforms and APIs for developers and tech leaders in banks and fintechs worldwide.

Experian doubles innovation office space in India

Experian has significantly expanded its Global Innovation Centre (GIC) in Hyderabad, doubling its office space.

The new 85,000 sq. ft. facility acts as a hub for innovation in fintech, analytics, decisioning, identity management, and fraud prevention.

Operating on a 'follow-the-sun' global delivery model, the GIC serves all Experian regions globally. It leads initiatives in cloud migration, standardised data platforms, process automation, and operational excellence, enhancing speed, accuracy, and scalability. The centre also plays a key role in adopting emerging technologies such as Generative AI, agile methodologies, development, security, and operations, and site reliability engineering.

Manish Jain, country managing director, Experian in India, says: "Experian’s Global Innovation Centre is not just a technology hub; it is a strategic enabler that allows us to unlock new possibilities, develop cutting-edge solutions, and scale innovation globally.”

