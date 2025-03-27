ICE partners Circle to explore stablecoin uses

Nyse parent Intercontinental Exchange is exploring how it can use Circle's stablecoin and tokenised money market offering.

0

Under a Memorandum of Understanding, ICE will investigate applications for using Circle’s USDC stablecoin and US Yield Coin within its derivatives exchanges, clearinghouses, data services, and other markets.



Lynn Martin, president, Nyse, says: "We believe Circle’s stablecoins and tokenized digital currencies can play a larger role in capital markets as digital currencies become more trusted by market participants as an acceptable equivalent to the US Dollar."



Jeremy Allaire, CEO, Circle, adds: "ICE’s reputation and global network across markets offer a unique pathway for Circle to integrate USDC into major new use cases, and we are thrilled for the opportunity to innovate together."