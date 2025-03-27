/markets

News and resources on capital markets, exchanges, trade execution and post-trade settlement.

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

ICE partners Circle to explore stablecoin uses

Nyse parent Intercontinental Exchange is exploring how it can use Circle's stablecoin and tokenised money market offering.

  0 Be the first to comment

ICE partners Circle to explore stablecoin uses

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Under a Memorandum of Understanding, ICE will investigate applications for using Circle’s USDC stablecoin and US Yield Coin within its derivatives exchanges, clearinghouses, data services, and other markets.

Lynn Martin, president, Nyse, says: "We believe Circle’s stablecoins and tokenized digital currencies can play a larger role in capital markets as digital currencies become more trusted by market participants as an acceptable equivalent to the US Dollar."

Jeremy Allaire, CEO, Circle, adds: "ICE’s reputation and global network across markets offer a unique pathway for Circle to integrate USDC into major new use cases, and we are thrilled for the opportunity to innovate together."

Sponsored [New Impact Study] Cross-Border Payments: How is the market addressing G20 targets?
 

Share

 
 
 
 
 

Related Company

IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Circle

Channels

/cryptocurrency /markets

Keywords

stablecoins

Comments: (0)

[Report] The US Instant Payments Landscape: Navigating Growth and ChallengesFinextra Promoted[Report] The US Instant Payments Landscape: Navigating Growth and Challenges

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept